Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Harrisonburg downtown public art project coming together

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In the summer of 2022, the city of Harrisonburg announced it would be seeking the public’s input for a new public art project. The survey asked residents to provide ideas or the piece, specifically what they think makes Harrisonburg special.

The project, which will be funded by federal Community Block Grant funds, will sit at downtown’s northern entrance, where North Main street and Liberty street split.

The city has collaborated with the Arts Council of the Valley and the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance on the project. Those involved say they’re looking forward to seeing the ideas brought forth by residents come to life.

“Through our conversations throughout the process with the community, the theme that kept rising to the top was the importance of highlighting the city’s welcoming and friendly nature, our cultural diversity, and all the things that make the Friendly city what it is,” Mike Parks, City director of communications said.

Artist applications closed on January 19, and Parks says the next steps will be selecting a finalist in the spring who will then bring their project forward to the city council.

Construction of the project is estimated to begin this summer and be completed by the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on exit ramp causes delays in Harrisonburg.
Wreck closes exit ramp near Harrisonburg
Waynesboro Police Department asking for help identifying alleged armed robber in Waynesboro.
WPD investigating alleged armed robbery
Police Lights
Threat made to Harrisonburg High School
A funeral home worker allegedly caught sexually abusing a corpse was later found dead with a...
Funeral home worker accused of sexually abusing corpse found dead by suicide, officials say
The video, which appears to have been taken by a surveillance camera, shows a number of people...
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained

Latest News

Rockingham County Public Schools adds six new courses for high school students
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Active pattern ahead
Birthdays and Anniversaries Jan 19
Birthdays and Anniversaries Jan 19
Stephanie Penn's Morning Full Weather Report Jan 19
Stephanie Penn's Morning Full Weather Report Jan 19