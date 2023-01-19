Harrisonburg downtown public art project coming together

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In the summer of 2022, the city of Harrisonburg announced it would be seeking the public’s input for a new public art project. The survey asked residents to provide ideas or the piece, specifically what they think makes Harrisonburg special.

The project, which will be funded by federal Community Block Grant funds, will sit at downtown’s northern entrance, where North Main street and Liberty street split.

The city has collaborated with the Arts Council of the Valley and the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance on the project. Those involved say they’re looking forward to seeing the ideas brought forth by residents come to life.

“Through our conversations throughout the process with the community, the theme that kept rising to the top was the importance of highlighting the city’s welcoming and friendly nature, our cultural diversity, and all the things that make the Friendly city what it is,” Mike Parks, City director of communications said.

Artist applications closed on January 19, and Parks says the next steps will be selecting a finalist in the spring who will then bring their project forward to the city council.

Construction of the project is estimated to begin this summer and be completed by the end of the year.

