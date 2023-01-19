Jefferson named to Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award Midseason Watch List

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s basketball senior guard Kiki Jefferson was named to the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award Midseason Watch List on Wednesday.

Jefferson joins 14 other elite college players on the list after helping lead the Dukes to a 16-2 record this season. JMU is currently unbeaten in the Sun Belt, boasting a 6-0 mark in conference action. Jefferson is second in the Sun Belt with 18.2 points per game and third in the conference with 8.3 rebounds per contest. Jefferson has gone 105-for-131 from the charity stripe, a stat that ranks fifth in the country.

Earlier this season, Jefferson broke into the top ten all-time leading scorers for the Dukes when she hit 1504 career points during a Sun Belt contest against Southern Miss.

Jefferson and the Dukes return to the court on Thursday when they host Georgia Southern at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

