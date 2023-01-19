Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Long-time Vikings fan celebrates 103rd birthday with one of favorite players

Isabelle Montgomery has been a Vikings fan since the franchise began in 1961.
Isabelle Montgomery has been a Vikings fan since the franchise began in 1961.(WCCO via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) – Long-time Minnesota Vikings fan Isabelle Montgomery celebrated her 103rd birthday on the same day the team was edged out of the playoffs by the New York Giants.

She’ll have to wait until next year – something she’s been saying since the franchise kicked off in Minneapolis in 1961.

Still, she had a special celebration as she was visited by one of her favorite Vikings players, quarterback Tommy Kramer.

Kramer joins Fran Tarkenton and Ahmad Rashad as her all-time favorites to ever wear the purple and gold.

Although she remains a patient and loyal fan, she still wants a Super Bowl under her belt “before I go up there – or down there.”

As a long-time fan of the franchise, she feels like she has already done her time in purgatory.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on exit ramp causes delays in Harrisonburg.
Wreck closes exit ramp near Harrisonburg
Waynesboro Police Department asking for help identifying alleged armed robber in Waynesboro.
WPD investigating alleged armed robbery
Police Lights
Threat made to Harrisonburg High School
A funeral home worker allegedly caught sexually abusing a corpse was later found dead with a...
Funeral home worker accused of sexually abusing corpse found dead by suicide, officials say
The video, which appears to have been taken by a surveillance camera, shows a number of people...
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained

Latest News

Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: Gun used by child who shot teacher was ‘secured’
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting
This image provided by the Alexandria, Va., Sheriff's Office of Hatchet Speed, accused of...
Jan. 6 defendant convicted on separate weapons charges
Frictions between President Joe Biden and House Republicans are raising alarms about whether...
US Treasury buys time for Biden and GOP on debt limit deal