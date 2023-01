HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man who allegedly committed murder in Oct. 2021 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

35-year-old Kemper Virgil Shifflett III of Elkton was convicted of second degree murder and sentenced in Jan. 2023.

You can read the original article from 2021 and learn more about the case by clicking here.

