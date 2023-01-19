Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Regal closing theater in Shops at Stonefield, according to reports

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Watching a movie at the Regal theater at the Shops at Stonefield may be coming to an end.

A series of published reports linked to financial documents say Regal is closing. One of the lists has 39 locations going dark, including the one at Stonefield.

NBC29 reached out to management at both the local and corporate level, but all declined to comment.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD and SWAT teams are responding to a incident in Waialua. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft
Rockingham County Public Schools adds six new courses for high school students
The video, which appears to have been taken by a surveillance camera, shows a number of people...
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has confirmed a highly...
Bird Flu case confirmed in Rockingham County
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: 6-year-old who shot teacher has ‘acute disability’

Latest News

Beneath the rock uses to fuel the country lie buried treasures hundreds of millions of years old.
Geologist believes fossil found in Raleigh County mine could be 315 million years old
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cooler and windy into the weekend
Today's birthdays and anniversaries Jan 20
Today's birthdays and anniversaries Jan 20
Stephanie Penn's Full Weather Forecast Jan 20
Stephanie Penn's Full Weather Forecast Jan 20
JMU women’s basketball falls to Georgia Southern 69-65, drops to 6-1 in Sun Belt
JMU women’s basketball falls to Georgia Southern 69-65, drops to 6-1 in Sun Belt