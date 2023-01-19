Rockingham County Public Schools adds six new courses for high school students

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At a recent RCPS school board meeting, six new courses were approved to be added to the curriculum in fall 2023 at all high schools within the division.

The director of career and technical education Eric Fitzgerald says once proposed, new courses can take up to a year to get to the approval process. Leading up to that, research is done by looking at workforce statistics and gathering input from faculty, students, and community organizations.

The courses are then evaluated by an advisory committee before being taken to the school board.

“We look at data, we look at labor needs, and then we look at interest from students for particular courses. The advisory committee kind of vets that whole process and makes sure that what we want to offer is something that’s viable and needed,” Fitzgerald said.

The courses include a technical theater two class, digital art, advanced physical education, and a new math elective called data science.

One addition that has gained the significant interest of both students and staff is a course on real estate.

“They will get all the background information they need to take the real estate licensure test at the end once they’re 18 and pass that. If a student is 18 before the end of the school year we can offer some assistance in even paying for that credential,” FItzgerald said.

Another class that has been approved is a law studies class. Fitzgerald says this course will give students an overview of topics like ‘contract law’ and how certain laws impact their everyday lives.

