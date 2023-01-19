Draw Your Weather
Staunton Crossing awarded development grant

Staunton Crossing
Staunton Crossing(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin recently announced $90 million in Virginia Business Ready Site Program development grants for industrial sites across the state. Staunton Crossing was included in the grants, with an award of $4.56 million.

The program is designed to help develop infrastructure in the state, and to attract new businesses.

“The continued support of Staunton Crossing by the state is a true testament to the quality of the site,” stated Mayor Stephen W. Claffey. “Developing Staunton Crossing in the right way is important, not only to the City of Staunton, but also to Augusta County and the entire Shenandoah Valley.”

In 2016, the first 25 acres were sold to Staunton Crossing Partners, LLC, who have since brought in two hotels, four restaurants, a mobile phone company and a convenience store/gas station. Long range development plans allow for a wide variety of uses, including retail, commercial and light industrial businesses.

Director of Economic Development Billy Vaughn stated, “Staunton Crossing is well on its way to becoming a high-tax revenue generating property producing quality jobs, having a strong economic development presence in the State.  The continued support by, and partnership with, VEDP is key to our success.”

