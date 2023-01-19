SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft

Draw Your Weather
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A search and arrest warrant was executed in Stuarts Draft Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO)

According to the ACSO, they were contacted by the Danville Police Department about a malicious wounding case that happened in their jurisdiction. During their investigation, they determined that Marques Raeqwon Abbott, Age 22, of Danville was located at the Montague Terrace Apartment Complex in Stuarts Draft. The ACSO SWAT Team executed the search warrant, and found Abbott and took him into custody without issue, according to the ACSO.

The Danville Police Department obtained the following warrants:

18.2-51.2 Malicious Assault, victim severely injured

18.2-26/18.2-51 Attempted malicious wounding (3 counts)

18.2-53.1 Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (4 counts)

18.2-280 Shoot a firearm in a public place causing injury

No other information has been released about the Danville investigation at this time.

