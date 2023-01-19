Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind brings students opportunities through sports

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind is celebrating its homecoming this week.

Students from across the state have made their way back to campus, and they got to enjoy men’s and women’s basketball games on Wednesday.

“For three years, we haven’t been able to hold any sporting events on campus due to COVID precautions,” Cliff Watson, athletic director at VSDB said. “We’re really excited for all the students they’ve been thrilled to get back to playing sports and having live events on campus,” Watson said.

The Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind offers unique sporting opportunities for students.

They say this gives them an outlet to express themselves and learn new skills along the way.

“It gives them the opportunity to play basketball as an organized sport. It develops their sportsmanship, their character, their patience, their ability to work as a team together, their respect for others,” Watson said.

Watson said at a public school most of the students wouldn’t have the opportunity to be on a varsity sports team.

“Both our coaches here are deaf, so they can instruct the students; they can help them develop their skills as players and also just general skills that apply to their life after they graduate VSDB,” Watson said.

At VSBD communication on the court comes naturally to players, coaches and opponents.

“It’s the same with any other team -- instruction, helping them to overcome whatever challenge or struggle they are facing is and they really grow personally,” Watson said.

