21-year-old driving 103 mph had BAC of .421, troopers say

By KCRG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) – A 21-year-old who was heading home after a party found herself in jail instead.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Iowa State Patrol said they clocked a vehicle driving 103 mph in a 65-mph zone on Highway 218 in Black Hawk County.

The agency said troopers pulled over the driver and found she had a blood alcohol content of .421, which is five times more than the legal limit in Iowa of .08.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a BAC of .3 to .4 is likely to produce alcohol poisoning, a life-threatening condition. A BAC over .4 is potentially fatal and likely to produce coma or death from respiratory arrest.

State patrol said the driver committed several other violations and was taken to jail. She was not publicly identified, and it was unclear if she needed medical attention.

