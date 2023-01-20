Draw Your Weather
Amazon Web Services plans to invest $35 billion in Virginia by 2040

(KWTX)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, plans to invest $35 billion by 2040 to establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia.

Many places across the state are being considered, according to the press release. It is estimated that the future investment will create at least 1,000 jobs, and will combine expandable capacity to position AWS for long-term growth in Virginia.

“AWS has a significant presence in Virginia, and we are excited that AWS has chosen to continue their growth and expand their footprint across the Commonwealth,” said Youngkin. “Virginia will continue to encourage the development of this new generation of data center campuses across multiple regions of the Commonwealth. These areas offer robust utility infrastructure, lower costs, great livability, and highly educated workforces and will benefit from the associated economic development and increased tax base, assisting the schools and providing services to the community.”

In addition, and also subject to approval by the General Assembly, AWS will be eligible to receive an MEI custom performance grant of up to $140 million for site and infrastructure improvements, workforce development, and other project-related costs.

