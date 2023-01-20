Cooler and windy into the weekend

FRIDAY: Still very windy for the day. Wind gusts up to about 30-40 mph for most of the Valley, however higher mountains and elevations above about 2,000′ can see gusts to 50-60+mph. The high wind gusts can take down trees and lead to power outages. Chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s for West Virginia. Mid to upper 40s for the Valley.

Snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains with flurries elsewhere, even into the Valley. So don’t be surprised if you see some flurries. Any accumulation outside of the Alleghenies would be a light dusting. For the Alleghenies a trace to 2″, isolated up to 3″. This can lead to low visibility and slick roads.

Cold for the evening with temperatures falling into the 30s, partly to mostly cloudy. Winds starting to let up but still rather breezy in the evening with occasional higher gusts. Cold overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Sunny in the afternoon and chilly with highs in the mid 40s, lighter wind. A clear and cold evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Cold overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY (FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY): A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and quick sunshine early. Clouds quickly roll in. Our next system moves south to north late morning into early afternoon with scattered rain showers and a wintry mix. Some minor accumulation of snow and sleet especially across higher ridges. The bigger issue will be slick roads especially at night.

It will be a chilly day in the 30s. Stay tuned as we update the forecast because roads for Monday morning could be impacted. We’re still looking at rain and wintry mix (snow/sleet) showers into the evening and that’s when we can see more slick roads across the area. Especially as temperatures cool overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Some slick roads into Monday morning.

MONDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 30s, some slick roads across the area. Cloudy and cool. Partial clearing for the day and chilly. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. A cold evening with temperatures in the 30s and lows in the mid 20s.

TUESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and plenty of sunshine. Staying mainly sunny for the day and not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

*We are watching the potential for another system Tuesday night to Wednesday. Right now this looks like another round of rain with a wintry mix. We will continue to monitor.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and plenty of clouds. Staying cloudy for the day and cool with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Watching for another system that has the potential to bring rain and a wintry mix. A cold night with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and temperatures rising into the 30s. A cold day with highs only in the mid to upper 30s. A very cold night with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.