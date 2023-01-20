Draw Your Weather
Elkton working to make downtown a historic district

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Elkton is working to make its downtown area a historic district.

Thursday night, community members got to hear about the process of becoming a historic district and what it would mean for the town.

The town is working with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR).

DHR said being a part of the registers allows certain economic benefits like lowering the tax burden.

“In Virginia, we have one of the strongest easement programs in the state through our office. It actually provides protection for a property, if the property owners choose to get an easement,” Aubrey Von Lindern, architectural historian for DHR said.

DHR said a property established before 1972 would qualify for the historic district.

”It’s usually a place important for many reasons, architecture, history, people, archelogy,” von Lindern said. “The area designated captures the fill of an era.”

After a land and property survey is done, there will be another public hearing before it goes to the National Register of Historic Places.

They hope to be considered a historic district by the end of 2023.

