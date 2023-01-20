Friedens Church Road bridge reopens improving convenience for drivers and local store customers

MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - Construction on the Friedens Church Road bridge in Mount Crawford is back open after being closed for construction since March of 2022.

Clayton Robertson, the manager of Green Valley Book Fair, said it is difficult to determine whether the three-mile detour actually stopped customers from coming to the store, but it did make the entryway inconvenient.

“Even if they had a little trouble getting here or they called needing directions through the detour, they still came,” he said.

Ken Slack with VDOT acknowledged the difficulty the road closure presented but said it was necessary to repair the nearly 80-year-old bridge in a timely manner.

“It allowed it to progress further because the crews didn’t have to worry about constructing the bridge in phases,” Slack said. “It’s also safer too.”

The new bridge is wider than the previous one. This project also leveled the road. Slack said prior the railway sat a few feet higher than the road at the intersection of Friedens Church Road and North River Road to increase the sight distance of traffic traveling westbound.

Robertson said they are thankful for their customer’s patience over the past 10 months, for the construction, and that the detour is a thing of the past.

“Now that the detour is done, we have a much nicer road, so we’re looking forward to getting our customers in more safely and without any hassle,” Robertson said.

He added that this will allow them to pull off their upcoming events more smoothly.

Although the bulk of the construction is done, Slack urges drivers to still use caution while driving over the bridge.

“There’s a possibility of some shoulder closures and on occasion, some possible flag or traffic control as the contractors finish up this project,” he said.

The project is set to be completed this spring and Slack says construction is on track.

