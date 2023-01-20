Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

JMU men’s basketball grabs thrilling overtime win over Troy 89-87, improves to 4-3 in Sun Belt

JMU men’s basketball grabs thrilling overtime win over Troy 89-87, improves to 4-3 in Sun Belt
JMU men’s basketball grabs thrilling overtime win over Troy 89-87, improves to 4-3 in Sun Belt(ESPN+)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:33 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
JMU men’s basketball grabs thrilling overtime win over Troy 89-87, improves to 4-3 in Sun Belt

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, James Madison men’s basketball notched an 89-87 overtime win on the road against Troy, the top team in the Sun Belt.

The Dukes improve to 13-7 and 4-3 in conference play. Vado Morse led the Dukes with 25 points while Terrence Edwards added 19 points and pulled down nine boards. Mezie Offurum had 17 points and seven rebounds and Julien Wooden added 11 points.

James Madison and Troy had 37 rebounds each. However, the Dukes grabbed eight more second chance points and 10 more points off the bench compared to the Trojans.

The Dukes return to the court on Saturday when they face Southern Miss on the road. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD and SWAT teams are responding to a incident in Waialua. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft
Rockingham County Public Schools adds six new courses for high school students
The video, which appears to have been taken by a surveillance camera, shows a number of people...
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained
Jake Wagner arrives on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 to testify in the trial of his brother, George...
Jake Wagner describes massacre: ‘She looked up and made a gasping noise and then I shot her’
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: 6-year-old who shot teacher has ‘acute disability’

Latest News

High School Basketball Scoreboard: Thursday, January 19
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Thursday, January 19
JMU women’s basketball falls to Georgia Southern 69-65, drops to 6-1 in Sun Belt
JMU women’s basketball falls to Georgia Southern 69-65, drops to 6-1 in Sun Belt
Blom voted VaSID Defensive Player of the Year, four Dukes named to All-State First Team
Blom voted VaSID Defensive Player of the Year, four Dukes named to All-State First Team
Jefferson named to Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award Midseason Watch List