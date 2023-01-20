JMU men’s basketball grabs thrilling overtime win over Troy 89-87, improves to 4-3 in Sun Belt

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, James Madison men’s basketball notched an 89-87 overtime win on the road against Troy, the top team in the Sun Belt.

The Dukes improve to 13-7 and 4-3 in conference play. Vado Morse led the Dukes with 25 points while Terrence Edwards added 19 points and pulled down nine boards. Mezie Offurum had 17 points and seven rebounds and Julien Wooden added 11 points.

James Madison and Troy had 37 rebounds each. However, the Dukes grabbed eight more second chance points and 10 more points off the bench compared to the Trojans.

The Dukes return to the court on Saturday when they face Southern Miss on the road. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. on ESPN+.

