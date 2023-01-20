JMU quarterback to play in NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio has been selected to play in the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, which will be played at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Centeio will be part of the National Team, which will be guided by former Tennessee Titans running back and current Tennessee State head coach Eddie George.

Centeio was voted 2022 Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year after throwing for 2,697 yards and 25 touchdowns with just five interceptions. He also produced 393 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground, as he accounted for 3,090 total yards and 32 total touchdowns with the Dukes.

Centeio is the second JMU player in four seasons to compete at the NFLPA Bowl, as Ron’Dell Carter participated in the 2020 edition.

You can watch the game on the NFL Network at 6:00 p.m. on January 28.

