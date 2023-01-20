Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

JMU quarterback to play in NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Todd Centeio made the most of his first appearance in a James Madison football jersey.
Todd Centeio made the most of his first appearance in a James Madison football jersey.(WHSV)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio has been selected to play in the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, which will be played at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Centeio will be part of the National Team, which will be guided by former Tennessee Titans running back and current Tennessee State head coach Eddie George.

Centeio was voted 2022 Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year after throwing for 2,697 yards and 25 touchdowns with just five interceptions. He also produced 393 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground, as he accounted for 3,090 total yards and 32 total touchdowns with the Dukes.

Centeio is the second JMU player in four seasons to compete at the NFLPA Bowl, as Ron’Dell Carter participated in the 2020 edition.

You can watch the game on the NFL Network at 6:00 p.m. on January 28.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD and SWAT teams are responding to a incident in Waialua. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft
Rockingham County Public Schools adds six new courses for high school students
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has confirmed a highly...
Bird Flu case confirmed in Rockingham County
The video, which appears to have been taken by a surveillance camera, shows a number of people...
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: 6-year-old who shot teacher has ‘acute disability’

Latest News

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office says six puppies were found discarded in a wooded area off...
6 puppies found abandoned in knotted plastic bag in Caroline County
Chesterfield Police says Kona had served with Chesterfield Police for eight and a half years.
‘Terrific, dedicated servant:’ Chesterfield Police K-9 dies unexpectedly
Joseph Cunningham mugshot
Man arrested after body found in George Washington National Forest
Ronald Mosley, II in 2022
Walmart shooting suspect charged with punching several people at same store in May