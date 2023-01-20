Draw Your Weather
Local organizations to hold vigil for affordable housing in Waynesboro

By Noah Harrison
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Organizing is teaming up with Embrace Community Center and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Waynesboro on Sunday for a vigil to bring attention to the affordable housing crisis and conditions in the city.

Chapter leader Connie Wright-Zink said the time to do this is now as the General Assembly is in session.

She said it is important to bring attention not only to the lack of affordable housing in the area but also the condition that some of the housing is in.

“What we’ve seen in some of these apartments are mold, mushrooms growing from the ceiling... giant holes in the ceiling,” she said.

Wright-Zink acknowledged that some of the conditions could be due to the tenants’ behavior, but frequent inspection of these apartments could help the issue.

The vigil will address the lack of affordable new developments in Waynesboro. She said new housing seems to be catered toward people moving into the area from more expensive places like Charlottesville while it should be affordable for everyone.

“We really feel that there’s got to be something done to allow these people who have lived in Waynesboro all their life or just move here because it’s closer to family or whatever. They can’t afford it,” she said.

The vigil will have speakers and postcards to sign and send to local government officials.

It will be Sunday, Jan. 22 at Embrace Community Center in Waynesboro at 3 p.m.

For more information, click here.

