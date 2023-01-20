Man arrested after body found in George Washington National Forest

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Buckingham County man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter for the death of a man found dead in George Washington National Forest.

Joseph F. Cunningham, 43, is being held at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center without bond.

January 19, 2023, Amherst County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Alhambra Road area regarding a man who had been shot. Deputies found the body of Kevin D. Hartless, 49 of Amherst County in a remote area of the forest. Cunningham was detained at the scene.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Captain Thompson at 434-946-9373 ext. 6 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798- 5900. You can also visit The Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website, enter a tip number online here or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

