Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Man arrested after body found in George Washington National Forest

Joseph Cunningham mugshot
Joseph Cunningham mugshot(Amherst County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Buckingham County man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter for the death of a man found dead in George Washington National Forest.

Joseph F. Cunningham, 43, is being held at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center without bond.

January 19, 2023, Amherst County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Alhambra Road area regarding a man who had been shot. Deputies found the body of Kevin D. Hartless, 49 of Amherst County in a remote area of the forest. Cunningham was detained at the scene.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Captain Thompson at 434-946-9373 ext. 6 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798- 5900. You can also visit The Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website, enter a tip number online here or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD and SWAT teams are responding to a incident in Waialua. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft
Rockingham County Public Schools adds six new courses for high school students
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has confirmed a highly...
Bird Flu case confirmed in Rockingham County
The video, which appears to have been taken by a surveillance camera, shows a number of people...
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: 6-year-old who shot teacher has ‘acute disability’

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
6 puppies found abandoned in knotted plastic bag in Caroline County
Amazon Web Services plans to invest $35 billion in Virginia by 2040
Tim Kaine announced Friday, Jan. 20 that he will seek another term in the U.S. Senate in 2024.
Senator Kaine announces re-election bid
Beneath the rock uses to fuel the country lie buried treasures hundreds of millions of years old.
Geologist believes fossil found in Raleigh County mine could be 315 million years old