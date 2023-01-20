Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Senator Kaine announces re-election bid

Tim Kaine announced Friday, Jan. 20 that he will seek another term in the U.S. Senate in 2024.
Tim Kaine announced Friday, Jan. 20 that he will seek another term in the U.S. Senate in 2024.(WWBT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine has announced that he is running for re-election in 2024.

“I am happy to announce that I will seek re-election in 2024 to keep delivering results for Virginia.” Kaine said in a press release. “I’ve been honored to serve people as a missionary, civil rights lawyer, and elected official at the local, state, and federal levels. I love the Commonwealth and its citizens and want to keep being your Senator.”

Kaine has served Virginians for decades — as a civil rights lawyer, Richmond City Council member, Richmond Mayor, Lieutenant Governor, Governor, and Senator. Virginia was ranked the best state for business and the state where a child is most likely to succeed when he was Governor.

“I hope to earn your support once again to battle for Virginia priorities, champion American innovation, and defend democracy and human rights across the globe.” Kaine said in his statement.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD and SWAT teams are responding to a incident in Waialua. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft
Rockingham County Public Schools adds six new courses for high school students
The video, which appears to have been taken by a surveillance camera, shows a number of people...
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has confirmed a highly...
Bird Flu case confirmed in Rockingham County
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: 6-year-old who shot teacher has ‘acute disability’

Latest News

Beneath the rock uses to fuel the country lie buried treasures hundreds of millions of years old.
Geologist believes fossil found in Raleigh County mine could be 315 million years old
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cooler and windy into the weekend
Today's birthdays and anniversaries Jan 20
Today's birthdays and anniversaries Jan 20
Stephanie Penn's Full Weather Forecast Jan 20
Stephanie Penn's Full Weather Forecast Jan 20