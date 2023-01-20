Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Shirley’s Popcorn in Harrisonburg celebrates National Popcorn Day

Shirley’s Popcorn is a staple in downtown Harrisonburg, but business was especially busy on...
Shirley’s Popcorn is a staple in downtown Harrisonburg, but business was especially busy on National Popcorn Day.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Thursday, January 19 is National Popcorn Day.

Shirley’s Popcorn in Harrisonburg was the place to be to cash in on all the sweet and savory flavors.

“It’s definitely been one of our more busier days. It’s definitely brought more people in because it’s National Popcorn Day,” Addison Fornadel, an employee at Shirley’s Popcorn said.

Shirley’s had special deals Thursday to commemorate the holiday.

“We’re giving discounts on small and our large bags. It’s buy one get one free,” Fornadel said.

Flavors at Shirley’s range from buttery to cheesy to chocolate and sometimes a mix of both.

″My favorite flavor is windy city,” Fornadel said. It’s caramel and cheddar.”

Special Flavors often rotate at the popcorn shop.

“We have a lot of different flavors to choose from, so we never really get tired of the popcorn because there’s always multiple things to choose from,” Aspen Long, an employee at Shirley’s Popcorn said.

Shirley’s Popcorn is a staple in downtown Harrisonburg, but business was especially busy on National Popcorn Day.

“I think it really attracts people and it stands out and it’s like another food vendor and we have a variety of different options. Not just regular popcorn. It’s pretty unique it’s the only one in Virginia,” Fornadel said.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD and SWAT teams are responding to a incident in Waialua. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft
The video, which appears to have been taken by a surveillance camera, shows a number of people...
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained
Wreck on exit ramp causes delays in Harrisonburg.
Wreck closes exit ramp near Harrisonburg
Waynesboro Police Department asking for help identifying alleged armed robber in Waynesboro.
WPD investigating alleged armed robbery
Police Lights
Threat made to Harrisonburg High School

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cooler into the weekend
Blom voted VaSID Defensive Player of the Year, four Dukes named to All-State First Team
Blom voted VaSID Defensive Player of the Year, four Dukes named to All-State First Team
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality will host an informational community meeting...
DEQ hosts public meeting on Luray wastewater discharge permit
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has confirmed a highly...
Bird Flu case confirmed in Rockingham County