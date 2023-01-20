Shirley’s Popcorn in Harrisonburg celebrates National Popcorn Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Thursday, January 19 is National Popcorn Day.

Shirley’s Popcorn in Harrisonburg was the place to be to cash in on all the sweet and savory flavors.

“It’s definitely been one of our more busier days. It’s definitely brought more people in because it’s National Popcorn Day,” Addison Fornadel, an employee at Shirley’s Popcorn said.

Shirley’s had special deals Thursday to commemorate the holiday.

“We’re giving discounts on small and our large bags. It’s buy one get one free,” Fornadel said.

Flavors at Shirley’s range from buttery to cheesy to chocolate and sometimes a mix of both.

″My favorite flavor is windy city,” Fornadel said. It’s caramel and cheddar.”

Special Flavors often rotate at the popcorn shop.

“We have a lot of different flavors to choose from, so we never really get tired of the popcorn because there’s always multiple things to choose from,” Aspen Long, an employee at Shirley’s Popcorn said.

Shirley’s Popcorn is a staple in downtown Harrisonburg, but business was especially busy on National Popcorn Day.

“I think it really attracts people and it stands out and it’s like another food vendor and we have a variety of different options. Not just regular popcorn. It’s pretty unique it’s the only one in Virginia,” Fornadel said.

