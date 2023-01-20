Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Teacher shot by 6-year-old student released from hospital; school remaining closed

Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was intentional.(Abby Zwerner/Facebook)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -A spokesperson confirmed that first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner has been released from the hospital.

WAVY reported Thursday that the Richneck Elementary School instructor was released from Riverside Regional Medical Center earlier this week.

Zwerner had been hospitalized since Jan. 6, when police say a 6-year-old student shot her in the middle of class.

Interim principal Karen Lynch said in a message to Richneck Elementary families Thursday, Jan. 19, that the school will continue to be closed, but there is a date for students to begin transitioning back into the building. The school will announce that start date next week.

Read more on WAVY.com.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD and SWAT teams are responding to a incident in Waialua. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft
Rockingham County Public Schools adds six new courses for high school students
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has confirmed a highly...
Bird Flu case confirmed in Rockingham County
The video, which appears to have been taken by a surveillance camera, shows a number of people...
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained
Lawyers allege the school fired McDorman because his belief in accepting all LGBTQ+ people...
Man sentenced in 2021 killing

Latest News

Veterans Hospital in Reno
Military veterans can now receive free emergency mental health care
The joint effort with COVID testing and CDC guidelines helped maintain public health safety...
COVID-19 still lingering since first U.S. case three years ago
JMU quarterback to play in NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
JMU quarterback to play in NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
JMU football adds 10 mid-year transfers for 2023 season
JMU football adds 10 mid-year transfers for 2023 season
Centeio selected for 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
Centeio selected for 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl