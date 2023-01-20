Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Walmart shooting suspect charged with punching several people at same store in May

Ronald Mosley, II in 2022
Ronald Mosley, II in 2022(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Caroline Klapp and Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re looking more into the history of the Walmart shooting suspect in Evansville.

[Related: EPD releases identity of Walmart shooting suspect]

[Related: Dispatchers praised for work during Walmart shooting; ‘They humble me and make me proud’]

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday night at the west side Walmart on Red Bank Road.

Police say 25-year-old Ronald Mosley, II, is a former employee.

They say he shot a woman and was then involved in a shootout with police.

Mosley was shot and killed.

Records show Mosley was charged with Battery in 2019. His arrest affidavit shows he punched a roommate in the face.

Another arrest in May 2022 shows police were called to the Walmart on Red Bank Road.

A caller reported Mosley, who was an employee at the time, was inside punching several people.

Police say four people reported being assaulted.

Officers say Mosley told them he was upset, felt bullied, and lost control.

Court records show there was a review hearing in the case on Thursday to discuss progress in Mental Health Court.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD and SWAT teams are responding to a incident in Waialua. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft
Rockingham County Public Schools adds six new courses for high school students
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has confirmed a highly...
Bird Flu case confirmed in Rockingham County
The video, which appears to have been taken by a surveillance camera, shows a number of people...
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: 6-year-old who shot teacher has ‘acute disability’

Latest News

Chesterfield Police says Kona had served with Chesterfield Police for eight and a half years.
‘Terrific, dedicated servant:’ Chesterfield Police K-9 dies unexpectedly
Joseph Cunningham mugshot
Man arrested after body found in George Washington National Forest
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
6 puppies found abandoned in knotted plastic bag in Caroline County
Amazon Web Services plans to invest $35 billion in Virginia by 2040