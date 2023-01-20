Walmart shooting suspect charged with punching several people at same store in May

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re looking more into the history of the Walmart shooting suspect in Evansville.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday night at the west side Walmart on Red Bank Road.

Police say 25-year-old Ronald Mosley, II, is a former employee.

They say he shot a woman and was then involved in a shootout with police.

Mosley was shot and killed.

Records show Mosley was charged with Battery in 2019. His arrest affidavit shows he punched a roommate in the face.

Another arrest in May 2022 shows police were called to the Walmart on Red Bank Road.

A caller reported Mosley, who was an employee at the time, was inside punching several people.

Police say four people reported being assaulted.

Officers say Mosley told them he was upset, felt bullied, and lost control.

Court records show there was a review hearing in the case on Thursday to discuss progress in Mental Health Court.

