You can achieve your fitness goals at the gym, or at home

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The start of a new year brings an uptick in new gym members. Steven Fonner is one of the personal trainers at Valley Fitness in Harrisonburg where change can start before the first month ends.

“Three weeks in, we see a little bit of a drop-off. People people expect their goals to be met within a matter of days or hours and that’s just not super realistic, so we have to prepare for the long term,” Fonner said.

A number of clients for fitness training want accountability — which can come from a trainer or a gym buddy.

It takes anywhere between three to six months of consistent training to achieve fitness goals. Exercise can begin at home through calisthenics.

“That’s just using your body weight to certain movements, and we can strength, hypertrophy, a ton of different ways, flexibility with just our body weight. You have a ton of opportunities. Push-ups, pull-ups; two of the most common ways in two of the best exercises we can do at home. All we need is the ground and something to hang on,” Fonner said.

Fonner says mobility helps to improve the quality of life, especially for the older crowd. Working out at home can start simply with a kettlebell, dumbbells, and some resistance bands.

“5 to 10 minutes of stretching helps open up that flexibility; makes you move better, makes you feel better, feel better, and then you can do 15 to 30 minutes of some push-ups, pull-ups, crunches, some bodyweight stuff, that’s a really easy way to continue that work at home,” Fonner said.

Valley Fitness says working out can work out with the right people and environment.

