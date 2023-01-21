Centeio selected for 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Draw Your Weather
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio has been selected for the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, which will be played at the historic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Centeio will compete at the 2023 Tropical Bowl on January 21st before arriving at the Rose Bowl, where he will join a team led by former Tennessee Titans running back and current Tennessee State head coach Eddie George. These events will provide opportunities for Centeio to showcase his skills in front of an array of NFL scouts.

At James Madison, Centeio was named the 2022 Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. Last season, he threw for 2697 yards and 25 touchdowns with only five interceptions. The former graduate transfer officially declared for the NFL Draft after the Dukes’ 2022 campaign.

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl kicks off on Saturday, January 28th at 6 p.m. ET and can be watched live on NFL Network.

