Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Cold Weather Myths: Alcohol warms you up

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - During the wintertime, you might enjoy a hot beverage like hot chocolate. There’s a belief that alcohol can also warm up your body but is this true?

Michael Cavender from Carilion Clinic Family Medicine - Fort Defiance said not really.

“It can also sometimes cause flushing which will make you feel like you are warmer but you’re losing body temperature when that happens. Not typically any noticeable degree just something that is kind of not consistent with the way you feel,” said Cavender.

Cavender also said alcohol could cause behavior that lowers your body temperature.

“Biggest thing with alcohol and cold weather is unfortunately if you drink to excess and your judgment is cloudy, you may think you are warmer than you are and put yourself at risk for things like frostbite and cold injuries,” said Cavender.

Cavender said with flushing, more blood gets closer to the areas that get exposed to the cold causing the body to cool easier.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD and SWAT teams are responding to a incident in Waialua. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has confirmed a highly...
Bird Flu case confirmed in Rockingham County
Beneath the rock uses to fuel the country lie buried treasures hundreds of millions of years old.
Geologist believes fossil found in Raleigh County mine could be 315 million years old
Joseph Cunningham mugshot
Man arrested after body found in George Washington National Forest
FILE: Regal Cinemas is closing about 39 theaters after its parent company Cineworld filed for...
Regal Cinemas is shuttering 39 more locations

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Wintry weather on the way
Cold Weather Myths: Alcohol warms you up
Cold Weather Myths: Alcohol warms you up
Cold Weather Myths: Alcohol warms you up
Cold Weather Myths: Alcohol warms you up
Ben's Forecast January 20th
Ben's Forecast January 20th