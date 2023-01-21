COVID-19 still lingering since first U.S. case three years ago

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Three years have past since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the United States. Virginia has come a long way, but Central Shenandoah Health District says there has still never been a time that the curve was completely flattened.

Coronavirus is nowhere near gone with most counties in the Commonwealth still at a medium to high level of cases, according to CSHD.

The joint effort with COVID testing and CDC guidelines helped maintain public health safety until the vaccines arrived. Mitigation measures like handwashing help, but people are advised to still take caution.

“Because there are so many at-home tests now, it’s important to remember that the case counts may be a little bit higher than reported because at-home tests are not necessarily,” CSHD Communications Specialist Jordan Shelton said.

Shelton says it’s still not too late to get vaccinated or your booster shot. A series of No-ID-needed clinics is happening at the Embrace Community Center at 932 Fir Street in Waynesboro from 3pm to 6pm on the following dates:

January 24

February 14

February 28

March 14

March 28

No appointment is needed, according to the hosting center.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.