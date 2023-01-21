Crowds harvest Staunton winter farmers market as needed outlet

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -The Staunton Winter Market is ripe in produce for the public. Farmers had a cornucopia of items from whole foods to jams, syrups, and wildflowers.

With inflation still high at grocery stores, farmers like Brian Jones had a brilliant takeaway for them and the consumers.

“There’s no middleman. This produce is coming directly from the farm to the market. There’s no transportation cost; there’s no storage cost; there’s none of that other stuff that you see in the grocery store so that’s how we’re able to keep our prices at a reasonable level and still offer a high-quality product,” Farmer Jones said.

The winter farmers market is three hours of wall-to-wall deals rooted in community. Shoppers like Molly Schermer prefer a farmers market because it is not a hassle.

“I like buying stuff from the people who produced it grow it. It feels more personal, more fun, and catch up with them and also the food and also the food taste better to me,” Schermer said.

The market is different every week since some farmers are only available to come once a month. Staunton never had this outlet before and everyone involved agrees that a farmers market in the wintertime needed to happen.

“It’s crucial. I think it’s not only crucial for the health of our community, as a whole, but it’s also a community building exercise everyone that’s a part of it,” Farmer Jones said.

The Staunton Winter Market will happen every Saturday morning in Emmanuel Episcopal Church’s fellowship hall at 300 West Frederick Street through March starting at 9 a.m. sharp.

