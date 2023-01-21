JMU football adds 10 mid-year transfers for 2023 season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison football announced the signing of 10 mid-year transfers who will join the roster for the 2023 season.

The mid-year signing class consists of three wide receivers, two quarterbacks, two tight ends, one running back, one defensive lineman, and one punter. Seven of these players hail from FBS programs while three student-athletes will be moving up from the FCS to the highest level of college football.

“It’s all about development with these guys,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. “They have to come in hungry. How are they going to assimilate into our culture? Are they good team players? We brought them all in for a reason.”

Although there are often more questions than answers with the transfer portal, JMU Nation saw a prime example of the power of transfer student-athletes last season, when graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio threw for 2,697 yards and 25 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

Centeio was voted the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year before officially declaring for the NFL Draft.

