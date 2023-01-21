JMU football tickets launch Monday

Draw Your Weather
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, tickets for the 2023 James Madison University football season will officially launch.

The ticket map may look a little different for some fans this year.

JMU Athletics has gone with a dynamic pricing model this season.

“We took our priority and reserved areas and subdivided them into different areas based on location and different level of interest,” Kevin Warner, Assistant Athletic Director for Communications at JMU said.

Seating and parking will also be new.

“We do that every four years to make sure that our donors and season ticket purchasers have access to the best possible locations for them,” Warner said.

Fans have until May 15 to make their ticket purchase and their Duke Club donation. In June, JMU will start the reseating and reparking process where fans can pick their seating and parking based on their donation levels.

Warner said after a successful first season in the FBS, there is a lot of excitement surrounding this season at Bridgeforth Stadium.

“We broke the record for this facility with 7,708 season tickets last year. We fully expect to pass that number this year, and it’s a really attractive home slate of games,” he said.

However, Warner said they have got a lot of feedback after increased crowds at last season’s games caused long lines at gate entries, concessions and beer sales.

He said they are listening and working on different plans to iron out those inconveniences to make the game day experience at JMU great for all fans.

This season’s home slate includes Sun Belt east rivals App State and Old Dominion, along with familiar foes like UConn.

To purchase tickets on Monday or to learn more about season tickets at JMU visit JMU Athletic’s website.

