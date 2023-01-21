Wintry weather on the way

SATURDAY: Some clouds for the evening and cold with temperatures falling into the 30s. Adding more clouds as we go through the night. Cold overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Starting out the day dry but cloudy and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. After 10 am, precipitation will move into the area. This will be a wintry mix and rain showers for most of the area with more just a wintry mix at higher elevations above 2,000 feet. Remaining cold throughout the day with highs in the mid to upper 30s. As the day progresses, we will see more rain showers filter into the area versus a wintry mix. Most should see a changeover to all rain showers with a wintry mix remaining for the higher elevations above 2,000 feet.

Rain showers will continue into the evening with a wintry mix at higher elevations. Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 30s for the evening. Precipitation will continue throughout the evening and into the overnight. This will continue as rain for most with a wintry mix at higher elevations. The Allegheny Mountains will see a changeover to just plain snow overnight. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Overall, most of the area just sees mostly cold rain but at elevations above 2,000 feet will likely get in on around an inch of snow and sleet along with minor ice accumulations of less than a tenth of an inch. This will create slick roads at higher elevations so be cautious if you have to travel across or in the mountains Sunday night.

MONDAY: Starting out the day with more clouds than sun with slick roads at elevations above 2,000 feet. Cold as temperatures start out in the 30s. Mostly cloudy throughout the day with snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains. We could see snow flurries and a few snow squalls across the rest of our West Virginia locations. Even some flurries are possible for the Valley. Windy by the afternoon with wind gusts 30-40 mph across most of the area and up to 50 mph across the higher ridges and mountains. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. With the wind, feeling more like the 20s and 30s.

Clear with a few clouds during the evening and cold with temperatures falling into the 30s. The wind subsides during the evening for the Valley, making it feel a little better. Continuing to stay breezy across our West Virginia locations as winds will continue to gust up to 30-40 mph. Snow showers continue for the Alleghenies before midnight. Partly cloudy overnight and very cold with lows in the low to mid 20s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Some clouds throughout the day and pleasantly cool with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Partly cloudy for the evening and cold with temperatures falling into the 30s. Our next system looks to arrive after midnight bringing wintry precipitation. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Cold in the morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. Our next system will have moved into the area by sunrise, likely bringing snow to start the day. As the day progresses, precipitation will change over to a wintry mix and then plain rain. Cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s. There could be accumulating snow with this before the changeover to rain. Stay tuned as there likely will be changes. Precipitation leaves by midnight. Drying out overnight and very cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. A cold and windy day with gusty winds at times. More snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s, feeling like the 20s and 30s. Partly cloudy for the evening and overnight with snow showers continuing for the Alleghenies. Very cold with lows in the low to mid 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Adding some clouds by the afternoon. Chilly and breezy for the day with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

