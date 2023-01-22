Draw Your Weather
JMU men’s basketball falls to Southern Miss 83-70, drops to 4-4 in Sun Belt play

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, James Madison men’s basketball fell 83-70 to Southern Miss, the top-ranked Sun Belt team.

The Dukes drop to 13-8 overall and 4-4 in conference action. Terrence Edwards led JMU with 18 points and eight rebounds. Noah Freidel added 14 points while Takal Molson had 13 points and grabbed five boards.

Southern Miss outrebounded James Madison 31-27. The Golden Eagles grabbed eight more second chance points and 16 more points in the paint compared to the Dukes.

The Dukes return to the court on Thursday when they host Coastal Carolina at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

