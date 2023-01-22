JMU women’s basketball ekes out 80-79 win over Troy, rises to 7-1 in Sun Belt

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s basketball grabbed a thrilling 80-79 win over Troy on Saturday evening. With this victory, the Dukes regain the top spot in the Sun Belt standings.

The Dukes improve to 17-2 overall including a 7-1 mark in Sun Belt play. Peyton McDaniel led JMU with 28 points and nine rebounds while Kiki Jefferson added 21 points while grabbing eight boards. Kseniia Kozlova added 10 points for the purple and gold.

James Madison outrebounded Troy 41-38. Although the Trojans scored 16 more fast break points than the Dukes, JMU notched 41 points off the bench.

The Dukes return to the court on Thursday when they face Coastal Carolina on the road. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

