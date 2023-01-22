Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

JMU women’s basketball ekes out 80-79 win over Troy, rises to 7-1 in Sun Belt

JMU women’s basketball ekes out 80-79 win over Troy, rises to 7-1 in Sun Belt
JMU women’s basketball ekes out 80-79 win over Troy, rises to 7-1 in Sun Belt(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
JMU women’s basketball ekes out 80-79 win over Troy, rises to 7-1 in Sun Belt

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s basketball grabbed a thrilling 80-79 win over Troy on Saturday evening. With this victory, the Dukes regain the top spot in the Sun Belt standings.

The Dukes improve to 17-2 overall including a 7-1 mark in Sun Belt play. Peyton McDaniel led JMU with 28 points and nine rebounds while Kiki Jefferson added 21 points while grabbing eight boards. Kseniia Kozlova added 10 points for the purple and gold.

James Madison outrebounded Troy 41-38. Although the Trojans scored 16 more fast break points than the Dukes, JMU notched 41 points off the bench.

The Dukes return to the court on Thursday when they face Coastal Carolina on the road. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD and SWAT teams are responding to a incident in Waialua. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has confirmed a highly...
Bird Flu case confirmed in Rockingham County
Beneath the rock uses to fuel the country lie buried treasures hundreds of millions of years old.
Geologist believes fossil found in Raleigh County mine could be 315 million years old
Joseph Cunningham mugshot
Man arrested after body found in George Washington National Forest
FILE: Regal Cinemas is closing about 39 theaters after its parent company Cineworld filed for...
Regal Cinemas is shuttering 39 more locations

Latest News

JMU men’s basketball falls to Southern Miss 83-70, drops to 4-4 in Sun Belt play
JMU men’s basketball falls to Southern Miss 83-70, drops to 4-4 in Sun Belt play
The James Madison football team is gearing up for its first-ever Sun Belt Conference game.
JMU football adds 10 mid-year transfers for 2023 season
Centeio selected for 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
Centeio selected for 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Thursday, January 19
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Thursday, January 19