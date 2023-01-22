Prayer vigil celebrates hope in Waynesboro YMCA’s restored mural

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The once defaced mural at the Waynesboro Family YMCA has been restored to its original beauty. Many gathered Saturday afternoon for a prayer vigil to show what the community is all about.

“It’s indicative of what we are here in Waynesboro. We are a close community, we are a caring community, and this show that we don’t have time for hate,” New Waynesboro Councilman and the Christian Coalition for Equity and Justice’s Kenny Lee said.

The Christian Coalition for Equity and Justice dedicated this month’s prayer vigil to the YMCA.

There was one poem shared that organizers agreed summarize the motive of this event- to keep hope alive.

“We will not let fear drive our bus, we will not let fear speak for us. For we are a community full of respect, love and peace. Let our voices speak of justice and awareness will increase,” Prayer Vigil Poet Kristi Williams said.

The restoration of the mural is considered a win by the Waynesboro community, choosing love over hate.

