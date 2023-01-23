Cold and windy start to the week

MONDAY: In general, roads likely just stay damp but there may be a few spots at the highest of elevations that have some icing. Mostly cloudy early and cold as temperatures start out in the 30s, places of fog. Snow showers continue for the Alleghenies. Decreasing clouds throughout the day with snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains. We could see snow flurries and a few snow squalls across the rest of our West Virginia locations. We could see a couple of snow flurries even in the Valley. Turning windy for the day with wind gusts 25-35 mph across most of the area and up to 45 mph across the higher ridges and mountains. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. With the wind, feeling more like the 20s and 30s.

Clear with a few clouds during the evening and cold with temperatures falling into the 30s. The wind subsides during the evening for the Valley. Continuing to stay breezy across our West Virginia locations as winds will continue to gust up to 30-40 mph. Snow showers continue for the Alleghenies before midnight. Total snow accumulation for the Alleghenies 2-4″ with at least a trace of snowfall for other areas west of Rt.220. Mostly clear skies overnight with some clouds very late and very cold with lows in the low to mid 20s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Some clouds throughout the day and pleasantly cool with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Partly cloudy for the evening and cold with temperatures quickly falling into the 30s. Increasing clouds for the overnight as our next system approaches. Cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Cold in the morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. Our next system will move into the area around sunrise, likely bringing snow to start the day. As the day progresses, precipitation will change over to a wintry mix and then plain rain. Cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s. There could be accumulating snow with this system before the changeover to rain. Stay tuned as there likely will be changes. Precipitation leaves by midnight. Drying out overnight and cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Adding more clouds heading into the afternoon. A cold and windy day with gusts up to 25-40 mph. More snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s, feeling like the 20s and 30s. Partly cloudy for the evening and overnight with snow showers continuing for the Alleghenies. Very cold with lows in the low to mid 20s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon. Chilly and breezy for the day with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. A cold evening with partly cloudy skies and temperatures falling into the 30s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds. Cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds for the afternoon. Chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

