Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Community rallying to help dog recover

Chance the pit bull
Chance the pit bull(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Chance, a pit bull dog, is recovering after being found severely underweight.

“When they picked him up, he was 26 pounds,” Waggin Train Owner Jennifer Roberts said. “He’s a lot better than he was. Now, he’s doubled his weight since he’s been here.”

Roberts says a healthy pit bull should be in the 70 pound range.

Carrol County Animal Control seized Chance from his owners home in late December.

Since then he’s been staying at the Waggin Train in Galax.

“It was approximately 20 to 25 pounds underweight very skinny, bones very prominent, hips, back, shoulder, top of the skull, very emaciated,” Carroll County Animal Control’s Terry Woods said.

“I would say it’s fairly common, especially the hidden cases and those are the ones that you want to get a hold of the most because they suffer and a lot of them die a bad death and it’s not fair to them because they don’t deserve that,” Roberts said. “They don’t choose to live where they’re where they’re at.”

Roberts and her daughter Chesney have nursing Chance back to the happy dog he is now.

“When I heard about chance I saw the picture and loved him instantly,” Chesney Roberts said.

That love and attention has gotten Chance back to stable condition.

“What you see is what you get, he’s happy,” Jennifer Roberts said. “He loves to be with people. He loves other animals he’s playful.”

Now that Chance is back to a healthy weight, he’ll be flying to New York soon to join Out of the Pits, which focuses on pit bulls

“He just loves to be loved and that’s the biggest misconception is that they’re bad dogs and, and they’re not, because if anybody had the opportunity or the right to be a bad dog, it would be him just because of the misfortunes he’s had in life,” Jennifer Roberts said.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
VSP: 1 dead after early Saturday morning crash
January 2016 snow
One of the latest first snows in history, the January 2016 storm
Va police
VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
The restoration of the mural is considered a win by Waynesboro choosing love over hate.
Prayer vigil celebrates hope in Waynesboro YMCA’s restored mural

Latest News

Ramp outside of Brad Stover's office in Strasburg.
Strasburg community works to make town more accessible
Virginia State Capitol
Poll shows support for stronger mental health access
SFD rescues two people from house fire on Lucas Hollow Road.
Two people rescued from burning home
JMU men's soccer
JMU men’s soccer releases spring schedule