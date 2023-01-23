Draw Your Weather
Daylight passes 10 hours a day this week up in the sky

Evening sky in Staunton earlier this month
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Daylight continues to increase and it will surpass 10 hours this week up in the sky. Also, the Moon passes by a few planets this week, including Venus and Saturn a day after their conjunction.

THE MOON WITH VENUS AND SATURN

On Monday evening, the Moon will join Venus and Saturn up in the west-southwestern sky. Venus and Saturn will still be very close to each other as their conjunction was last Sunday night. This will create a spectacular photo opportunity Monday evening. The Moon will be a palm’s width to the upper left of Venus and Saturn. Keep in mind, the Moon will be very thin Monday evening and may be difficult to view.

The Moon will be right near Venus and Saturn Monday evening
THE MOON AND JUPITER

On Wednesday, the crescent moon will be located several finger widths below Jupiter. The Moon and Jupiter will be close enough to share the same view in a pair of binoculars. Look to the west-southwest after sunset. The Moon will not be as thin and the window to view the duo will be longer than Monday’s viewing, until 9:30 pm.

The Moon will be viewable with Jupiter in the west-southwestern sky Wednesday evening before...
GAINING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will gain 13 minutes of daylight. On Monday, we will start having 10 hours or more of daylight! The last time we had 10 hours or more of daylight was back on November 18th, 2022. By January 30th, we will have 10 hours and 13 minutes of daylight and 13 hours and 47 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 7:27 am to 7:22 am and sunsets will move from 5:27 pm to 5:35 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

DateSunriseSunsetDaylight
Jan 237:27 am5:27 pm10 hrs, 0 mins
Jan 247:26 am5:28 pm10 hrs, 2 mins
Jan 257:26 am5:29 pm10 hrs, 3 mins
Jan 267:25 am5:30 pm10 hrs, 5 mins
Jan 277:24 am5:31 pm10 hrs, 7 mins
Jan 287:24 am5:32 pm10 hrs, 8 mins
Jan 297:23 am5:34 pm10 hrs, 11 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

DateVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Mon Jan 23, 5:56 pm4 min15°10° above WNW10° above NNE
Sun Jan 29, 7:34 pm1 min15°10° above NNW15° above NNW

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon PhasesDate and Time
First Quarter MoonJanuary 28th, 10:18 am
Full MoonFebruary 5th, 1:28 pm
Third Quarter MoonFebruary 13th, 11:00 am
New MoonFebruary 20th, 2:05 am

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the southwestern sky at sunset, limited viewing, sets in the southwest before 7:30 pm

Mars: In the east-southeastern sky at sunset, visible most of the night, sets in the northwest by 4 am

Jupiter: In the southern sky at sunset, sets after 10 pm in the west

Saturn: In the southwestern sky at sunset, limited viewing, sets in the western sky around 7 pm

