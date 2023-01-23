Daylight passes 10 hours a day this week up in the sky

(WHSV) - Daylight continues to increase and it will surpass 10 hours this week up in the sky. Also, the Moon passes by a few planets this week, including Venus and Saturn a day after their conjunction.

THE MOON WITH VENUS AND SATURN

On Monday evening, the Moon will join Venus and Saturn up in the west-southwestern sky. Venus and Saturn will still be very close to each other as their conjunction was last Sunday night. This will create a spectacular photo opportunity Monday evening. The Moon will be a palm’s width to the upper left of Venus and Saturn. Keep in mind, the Moon will be very thin Monday evening and may be difficult to view.

The Moon will be right near Venus and Saturn Monday evening (WHSV)

THE MOON AND JUPITER

On Wednesday, the crescent moon will be located several finger widths below Jupiter. The Moon and Jupiter will be close enough to share the same view in a pair of binoculars. Look to the west-southwest after sunset. The Moon will not be as thin and the window to view the duo will be longer than Monday’s viewing, until 9:30 pm.

The Moon will be viewable with Jupiter in the west-southwestern sky Wednesday evening before 9:30 pm. (WHSV)

GAINING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will gain 13 minutes of daylight. On Monday, we will start having 10 hours or more of daylight! The last time we had 10 hours or more of daylight was back on November 18th, 2022. By January 30th, we will have 10 hours and 13 minutes of daylight and 13 hours and 47 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 7:27 am to 7:22 am and sunsets will move from 5:27 pm to 5:35 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

Date Sunrise Sunset Daylight Jan 23 7:27 am 5:27 pm 10 hrs, 0 mins Jan 24 7:26 am 5:28 pm 10 hrs, 2 mins Jan 25 7:26 am 5:29 pm 10 hrs, 3 mins Jan 26 7:25 am 5:30 pm 10 hrs, 5 mins Jan 27 7:24 am 5:31 pm 10 hrs, 7 mins Jan 28 7:24 am 5:32 pm 10 hrs, 8 mins Jan 29 7:23 am 5:34 pm 10 hrs, 11 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Mon Jan 23, 5:56 pm 4 min 15° 10° above WNW 10° above NNE Sun Jan 29, 7:34 pm 1 min 15° 10° above NNW 15° above NNW

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon Phases Date and Time First Quarter Moon January 28th, 10:18 am Full Moon February 5th, 1:28 pm Third Quarter Moon February 13th, 11:00 am New Moon February 20th, 2:05 am

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the southwestern sky at sunset, limited viewing, sets in the southwest before 7:30 pm

Mars: In the east-southeastern sky at sunset, visible most of the night, sets in the northwest by 4 am

Jupiter: In the southern sky at sunset, sets after 10 pm in the west

Saturn: In the southwestern sky at sunset, limited viewing, sets in the western sky around 7 pm

