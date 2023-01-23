Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Forever Stamps are more expensive

The stamps that never expire are going to cost a bit more.
The stamps that never expire are going to cost a bit more.(Source: CNN/USPS/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Forever Stamps now cost a few cents more.

The price of the stamps that never expire went up 3 cents on Sunday to 63 cents. The U.S. Postal Service announced the increase in October.

Other types of shipping also went up.

First-class mail is just over 4% more expensive.

One ounce metered mail now costs 60 cents, and domestic postcards are 48 cents.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
VSP: 1 dead after early Saturday morning crash
January 2016 snow
One of the latest first snows in history, the January 2016 storm
The restoration of the mural is considered a win by Waynesboro choosing love over hate.
Prayer vigil celebrates hope in Waynesboro YMCA’s restored mural
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner
Shoppers like Molly Schermer prefer a farmers market because it is not a hassle.
Crowds harvest Staunton winter farmers market as needed outlet

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cold and windy start to the week
John Paul, front, and David Valenzuela work to install a heat pump in an 80-year-old rowhouse...
Biden’s next climate hurdle: enticing Americans to buy green
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
Six vehicles belonging to ice fishers fell through the ice on Lake Pepin in Minnesota. (WCCO,...
6 cars fall through iced lake in Minnesota