Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Iowa school shooting hurts 3; police say 2 in custody

A student and a teacher were taken to hospitals in critical condition, and another person was...
A student and a teacher were taken to hospitals in critical condition, and another person was in stable condition, police said.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Three people were injured Monday in a shooting at a Des Moines school on the edge of the city’s downtown.

A student and a teacher were taken to hospitals in critical condition, and another person was in stable condition, Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

The shooting was at an educational program called Starts Right Here that is affiliated with the Des Moines school district. The program, which helps at-risk youth, was founded by Will Holmes, a rapper whose stage name is Will Keeps.

Emergency crews were called to the school, which is in a business park, just before 1 p.m. About 20 minutes after the shooting, police said officers stopped a car about two miles away and took “multiple suspects” into custody.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
VSP: 1 dead after early Saturday morning crash
January 2016 snow
One of the latest first snows in history, the January 2016 storm
Va police
VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash
The restoration of the mural is considered a win by Waynesboro choosing love over hate.
Prayer vigil celebrates hope in Waynesboro YMCA’s restored mural
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner

Latest News

A Cincinnati couple created a sitcom-themed Airbnb in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood for...
Couple recreates ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Friends’ sets for TV show-themed Airbnbs
Consumer safety advocates want to see more transparency with potentially unsafe products....
Defective: Federal database of consumer product complaints leaves out deaths, injuries the government and manufacturers know about
GRAPHIC: Video shows ‘heinous’ beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis officers, attorney says
A Cincinnati couple created a sitcom-themed Airbnb in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood for...
Couple offers stays at 'Seinfeld' and 'Friends'-themed Airbnbs
JMU men's soccer
JMU men’s soccer releases spring schedule