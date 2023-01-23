JMU men’s soccer releases spring schedule

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University’s (JMU) men’s soccer has announced its five spring play days and opponents, which includes a professional team and a round-robin tournament, Head Coach Paul Zazenski revealed Monday afternoon.

The Dukes will head to Richmond to start the spring with a match against USL League One foe Richmond Kickers on March 4. JMU then returns home for its first of two multi-match days, as they will take on Patrick Henry College and Shippensburg University on March 25 at Sentara Park. On April 1, the squad will travel to Springfield, Va. to compete in The St. James 2023 Spring College Cup. The Dukes will face George Washington and William & Mary as part of the six-team round-robin tournament. They will then play an additional match with the opponent to be determined based off the day’s overall results.

To end the spring schedule, the Dukes will go on the road at the U.S. Naval Academy on April 15 before welcoming American to Sentara Park on April 22.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.