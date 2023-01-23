Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

JMU men’s soccer releases spring schedule

JMU men's soccer
JMU men's soccer(WHSV)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University’s (JMU) men’s soccer has announced its five spring play days and opponents, which includes a professional team and a round-robin tournament, Head Coach Paul Zazenski revealed Monday afternoon.

The Dukes will head to Richmond to start the spring with a match against USL League One foe Richmond Kickers on March 4. JMU then returns home for its first of two multi-match days, as they will take on Patrick Henry College and Shippensburg University on March 25 at Sentara Park. On April 1, the squad will travel to Springfield, Va. to compete in The St. James 2023 Spring College Cup. The Dukes will face George Washington and William & Mary as part of the six-team round-robin tournament. They will then play an additional match with the opponent to be determined based off the day’s overall results.

To end the spring schedule, the Dukes will go on the road at the U.S. Naval Academy on April 15 before welcoming American to Sentara Park on April 22.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
VSP: 1 dead after early Saturday morning crash
January 2016 snow
One of the latest first snows in history, the January 2016 storm
Va police
VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash
The restoration of the mural is considered a win by Waynesboro choosing love over hate.
Prayer vigil celebrates hope in Waynesboro YMCA’s restored mural
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner

Latest News

Strasburg recycled bench in the lobby of Town Hall.
Strasburg community helps recycle plastic to be turned into benches for the town
Photo: Michael Holzworth
Youngkin orders state, federal flags lowered
13-year-old Lucia Bremer was shot and killed in March 2021.
Teen pleads guilty to killing Lucia Bremer
Members of Virginia 4-H honored with Youth In Action Awards
Young leaders honored with 4-H Youth In Action Awards