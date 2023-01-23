Draw Your Weather
Nonprofit makes progress with new batting cage in two weekends

Local non profit is building battling cages for high school softball team.
By Cora Dickey
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The nonprofit, OneOfUs.Care has broken ground on a project after six months of curveballs. A batting cage for Page County High School softball team is coming to life from the group who is trusting the process.

The foundational structure and wiring of this $70 thousand project were completed within a matter of two weekends. The progress happened when less than 10 key volunteers happened to be at the right place at the right time.

As they reach the final phase, the team needs a volunteer skilled in roofing.

“There’s still room to get involved in the project. It’s just we’re at the point now where you’ve got to be airborne to be a part of it. We’d happily accept some help, going down of the homestretch of finishing with the actual metal roof,” OneOfUs.Care Co-Founder Jerry Carter said.

The roofing task includes going up 15 feet on a ladder. Anyone interested in lending a hand, whether connected to the high school or not, can contact OneOfUs.Care at 276-398-2214.

The batting cage is meant to serve softball teams at the high school level and lower first, then all community levels afterward. The final product is designed to work both day and night, rain or shine.

The project as a whole is meant to contribute to the legacy of the softball program, as well as honor longtime coach Alan Knight. There are plans for a book to be made — recognizing all the people who played a role in making this project come alive.

The deadline to finish building the cage is February 15, and Carter says he is confident the batting cage will be ready in time for a strong softball season.

