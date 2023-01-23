Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Teen pleads guilty to killing Lucia Bremer

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Dylan Williams, the teen charged with killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer, pleaded guilty on Monday.

The shooting happened in March 2021 in the Gayton Forest West subdivision while Bremer and a friend were walking near Godwin High School.

A jury trial in the case was scheduled to start on Jan. 30 after several postponements last year.

Back in June, the prosecution and defense agreed to allow Williams to delay the trial, so Williams could undergo a neuropsychological evaluation.

On Monday, Williams entered guilty pleas for first-degree murder, attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Three other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement, which can be read here.

Sentencing is scheduled for April. As of part of the plea agreement, Williams will not be sentenced to more than 60 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
VSP: 1 dead after early Saturday morning crash
January 2016 snow
One of the latest first snows in history, the January 2016 storm
Va police
VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash
The restoration of the mural is considered a win by Waynesboro choosing love over hate.
Prayer vigil celebrates hope in Waynesboro YMCA’s restored mural
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cold and windy start to the week
Va police
VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash
(Thermostat file)
JMU professor gives tip on conserving energy and saving money in winter
JMU Professor gives tips on conserving energy and saving money
JMU Professor gives tips on conserving energy and saving money