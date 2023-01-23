“This needed to happen” — new change to Statler Boulevard intersection

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Concerns and complaints regarding the Statler Boulevard and Richmond Avenue intersection in Staunton are pilling up. Statler Boulevard now has an additional lane dedicated to turning left and going straight, after the direction being consistent for decades.

The Staunton Public Works Department says the change needed to happen for traffic to open more on Statler Boulevard, while easing what comes in from Commerce Road during the busiest times of the day. This phase of the project is still new and but the changes are described as more simple than complicated.

“You got people trying to turn and this guy on this side of the left-hand lane trying to swerve to the right hand lane and, before, you could do that. You didn’t have both left hand lanes and now you got both left-hand lanes so it’s going to take some time for people to learn,” Traffic Engineering & Equipment Maintenance Superintendent David Stokes said.

The VDOT project has some time before being turned over to Staunton Public Works.

The new lane is just the beginning. Staunton’s first set of pedestrian crossing signals is in the works for the intersection to guide walking and biking traffic.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.