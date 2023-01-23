Two people rescued from burning home

STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - Two people were rescued from a burning home in Stanley on Jan. 22, according to a press release from the Stanley Fire Department. (SFD)

According to the SFD, they responded to a house fire on Lucas Hollow Road and as they were heading there they were told two people were allegedly trapped inside. Fire Chief Terry A. Pettit arrived on the scene and reported that a car next to the house and the back porch was on fire and quickly extending into the house, and three Page County Sheriff Department deputies were trying to get inside the house.

The SFD said they had a tough time getting into the home because the front door and all windows were boarded up or nailed shut. One deputy was able to get inside the home and heard the trapped people shouting inside. Both people and a dog were able to climb out the window and helped to the ground, according to the SFD.

The people were identified as 37-year-old Amy Cook and 67-year-old Billy Dallas, both were treated at the scene and released according to the SFD. The SFD says it’s not known what caused the fire, but it reportedly started in the area of the car and is being investigated by the Page County Sheriff’s Investigation Department.

