VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Augusta County on Jan. 21.

According to the VSP, the crash happened just after 2:00 a.m. near Hildebrand Circle when a 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling south when it allegedly ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree and overturned.

The driver, Walker W. Rexrode, 18, of Staunton, was transported for treatment of serious injuries, was not wearing a seatbelt, and was partially ejected from the vehicle, according to the VSP. A passenger, David I. Young, 18, of Staunton, died at the scene, according to the VSP.

The VSP also report that both drivers were allegedly not wearing seatbelts.

Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash, and the VSP report that charges are pending.

The crash is still under investigation.

