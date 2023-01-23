Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash

Va police
Va police(wvir)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Augusta County on Jan. 21.

According to the VSP, the crash happened just after 2:00 a.m. near Hildebrand Circle when a 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling south when it allegedly ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree and overturned.

The driver, Walker W. Rexrode, 18, of Staunton, was transported for treatment of serious injuries, was not wearing a seatbelt, and was partially ejected from the vehicle, according to the VSP. A passenger, David I. Young, 18, of Staunton, died at the scene, according to the VSP.

The VSP also report that both drivers were allegedly not wearing seatbelts.

Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash, and the VSP report that charges are pending.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
VSP: 1 dead after early Saturday morning crash
January 2016 snow
One of the latest first snows in history, the January 2016 storm
The restoration of the mural is considered a win by Waynesboro choosing love over hate.
Prayer vigil celebrates hope in Waynesboro YMCA’s restored mural
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner
Shoppers like Molly Schermer prefer a farmers market because it is not a hassle.
Crowds harvest Staunton winter farmers market as needed outlet

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cold and windy start to the week
(Thermostat file)
JMU professor gives tip on conserving energy and saving money in winter
JMU Professor gives tips on conserving energy and saving money
JMU Professor gives tips on conserving energy and saving money
Birthdays and Anniversaries Jan 23
Birthdays and Anniversaries Jan 23