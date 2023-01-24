Centeio, Black earn VaSID football awards, 11 Dukes named All-State

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University (JMU) quarterback Todd Centeio was voted VaSID Offensive Player of the Year and running back Kaelon Black was selected as the Offensive Rookie of the Year, as the Virginia Sports Information Directors announced the 2022 University Division All-State Football Team.

Centeio is JMU’s first VaSID Offensive Player of the Year since 2016, and Black became the program’s second straight Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Centeio completed nearly 64% of his passes, throwing for 2,697 yards and 25 touchdowns with just five interceptions. He also rushed for 393 yards and seven touchdowns. Black, coming back from a season-ending injury a season ago, rushed for 333 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per rush. He also made 17 catches for 177 yards and two scores.

JMU led the Commonwealth with 11 All-State honorees and matched William & Mary with six First Team selections. This is also the seventh straight season the Dukes had at least 10 All-State members.

Joining Centeio on the All-State First Team were running back Percy Agyei-Obese, wide receiver Kris Thornton, offensive lineman Nick Kidwell and defensive linemen James Carpenter and Isaac Ukwu.

Earning Second Team laurels were tight end Drew Painter, defensive lineman Jamare Edwards, linebacker Taurus Jones, safety Sam Kidd and punter Sam Clark.

