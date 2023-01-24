Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown

The A.P. Hill statue was the last Confederate statue owned by the city of Richmond to be removed.
The A.P. Hill statue was the last Confederate statue owned by the city of Richmond to be removed.(WWBT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:02 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULPEPER, Va. (AP) - The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown.

Last month, Richmond, which served as the Confederacy’s capital for most of the Civil War, removed the statue of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill and the general’s remains buried beneath after a court battle.

The Free Lance-Star reports that on Saturday, hundreds of people, including Confederate reenactors, gathered to pay their respects to the general at a ceremony in Fairview Cemetery in Culpeper, Hill’s hometown.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricade situation in Rockingham County
Goodloe shared with us this is all a big understanding and everything will be settled in court.
Staunton florist facing multiple felony charges
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday
Meeks describes the thorns to be sharp enough to cut through flesh.
Bradford pear trees called “a danger to agriculture”
The new lane is just the beginning.
“This needed to happen” — new change to Statler Boulevard intersection

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday
Birthdays and Anniversaries Jan 25
Birthdays and Anniversaries Jan 25
Stephanie Penn's First Alert Day Weather Report Jan 25
Stephanie Penn's First Alert Day Weather Report Jan 25
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 24
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 24
McDaniel named Sun Belt Player of the Week with JMU women’s basketball
McDaniel named Sun Belt Player of the Week with JMU women’s basketball