FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday

TUESDAY: A few clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Plenty of sun throughout the day and cool with highs in the mid to upper 40s to around 50. Mostly clear for the evening and cold with temperatures falling into the 30s. Increasing clouds for the overnight as our next system approaches. Cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY (FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY): Cold in the morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. Our next system will move into the area around or just before sunrise, bringing snow to start the day. Periods of snow will persist throughout the morning causing slick spots and low visibility for the morning commute. Snow will then change over to a wintry mix and then rain from south to north around noon.

This will not be a major winter storm but we are looking at some accumulating snow. T-1″ of snow for the Valley, coating the roads with snow for the morning. 1-2″ of snow for the Blue Ridge, western Augusta, Rockingham, and Shenandoah County along with most of our West Virginia locations. There may also be a glaze of ice in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The most snow will fall across the Alleghenies where will see 2-4″.

As we reach the afternoon, everyone changes over to a wintry mix and then rain with areas to the north and higher elevations holding on to wintry precipitation the longest. For the afternoon, we’ll see periods of rain as temperatures rise through the 30s. Rain will stick around until the early evening and depart by 7 pm. Roads will be wet and slushy for the afternoon and evening. Cloudy and cold for the evening with patchy fog and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Decreasing clouds through the evening into the overnight as the breeze picks up. By late overnight, it will turn breezy with gusty winds across the higher ridges and mountains. Snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Adding more clouds heading into the afternoon. A chilly and windy day with gusts up to 25-35 mph, and up to 45 mph along the higher ridges and mountains. More snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains with snow flurries across the rest of our West Virginia locations. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s, feeling like the 20s and 30s. Partly cloudy for the evening and overnight with snow showers continuing for the Alleghenies. Very cold with lows in the low to mid 20s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day. Cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon. Cold and breezy for the day with highs in the mid to upper 30s. A cold evening under mostly clear skies and temperatures falling into the 30s. Very cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon. Chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Increasing clouds for the evening and overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and cloudy. Staying mainly cloudy for the day and pleasantly cool with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

MONDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s and more clouds than sun. Partly sunny for the day and chilly with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A cool evening with temperatures falling into the 30s and lows in the mid to upper 20s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

