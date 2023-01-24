Harrisonburg Dairy Queen collecting teddy bears for UVA Children’s Hospital

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Both of Harrisonburg’s Dairy Queen locations are partnering with JMU to collect Teddy Bears for the UVA Children’s Hospital.

Anyone who brings a teddy bear to the Dairy Queen on Carlton Street or Virginia Avenue will get a free blizzard coupon and a ticket to Saturday’s JMU Men’s Basketball game against the University of Louisiana Monroe.

“They bring a teddy bear in and they get a game ticket and a blizzard. We’re gonna take them (the teddy bears) to the game and hand them out to people that come into the game. At halftime they’ll throw the teddy bears down (on the court), we collect them all, and they’re going to go to the UVA Children’s Hospital,” said Whitney Hartman, Dairy Queen’s District Manager.

Dairy Queen hopes to collect around 400 Teddy Bears, as of Tuesday afternoon they had collected 50.

“It’s near and dear to our hearts, we love to raise money for them. So this is not necessarily a big money fundraiser but of course, we get to bring some teddy bears to the children and make them happy hopefully,” said Hartman. “I hope that these bears just give them something to smile about.”

Both Dairy Queen locations will continue collecting teddy bears through Friday, January 27.

