Harrisonburg shop creates ‘flower bar’ for affordable arrangements

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the cost of living on the rise, discretionary spending on things like flower arrangements for special occasions may be an extra expense some may decide to cut out.

That’s why a Harrisonburg travel agency and flower shop is letting customers set the prices themselves.

The Wishing Well debuted its very own ‘Flower Bar’ earlier this month. While shopping, customers are guided by employees through a step-by-step pick-your-own process, choosing flowers and vases and finally picking the price they’d like to pay for the arrangement.

Owner Terrie Dean says she sees the joy flowers can bring but also knows how inflation and other factors are making budgets tight. So, she and other employees came together to brainstorm a way to still provide their service and meet customers where they are.

“We actually possess a product here that brings happiness to people. With so much focus right now being on mental wellness and health, we wanted to do something to address that issue in a very affordable approach,” Dean said.

According to a study from the Society of American florists and Rutgers University, flowers have the ability to reduce feelings of depression, anxiety, and agitation. You can read more about that research here.

