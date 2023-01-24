Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:51 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A shooting late Monday night has left one boy injured but in stable condition.

According to the Charlottesville Police Department, just before 10 p.m., there were reports of shots fired in the area of Sixth and Garrett streets.

One boy was injured in the gunfire, just moments before more than 2,400 homes in the area lost power. Dominion Energy restored power just after midnight.

It is unclear if the shooting and the power outage are related, at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Va police
VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash
Photo: Michael Holzworth
Youngkin orders state, federal flags lowered
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
SFD rescues two people from house fire on Lucas Hollow Road.
Two people rescued from burning home
Officer Ice has been accused of stealing a fellow officer's half-eaten lunch.
Police K-9 accused of stealing coworker’s lunch, department says

Latest News

JMU women’s basketball freshman Peyton McDaniel has been named the CAA Rookie of the Week.
McDaniel earns first Sun Belt Player of the Week honor
JMU Football (File)
Centeio, Black earn VaSID football awards, 11 Dukes named All-State
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday
The Wishing Well offering cost-effective pick your own 'flower bar'
Harrisonburg shop creates ‘flower bar’ for affordable arrangements
Stephanie Penn's Morning Weather Forecast Jan 24
Stephanie Penn's Morning Weather Forecast Jan 24